Corey M. Watton Seizes Opportunity: Acquires $51K Worth Of Zevra Therapeutics Stock Options

In a recent SEC filing, it was disclosed that Corey M. Watton, Board Member at Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA), made a noteworthy acquisition of company stock options on June 18,.

Zevra Therapeutics shares are trading down 0.01% at $12.9 at the time of this writing on Friday morning. Since the current price is $12.9, this makes Watton's 30,000 shares worth $51,873.

Delving into Zevra Therapeutics's Background

Understanding the Numbers: Zevra Therapeutics's Finances

Revenue Growth: Zevra Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 77.54%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

Evaluating Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Zevra Therapeutics's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.