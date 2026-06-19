Alicia Secor Takes A Bullish Stance, Acquiring $51K Worth Of Zevra Therapeutics Stock Options

A noteworthy insider acquisition was disclosed on June 18, as Secor, Board Member at Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA), reported the acquisition of stock options for 30,000 shares.

During Friday's morning session, Zevra Therapeutics shares down by 0.01%, currently priced at $12.9. Considering the current price, Secor's 30,000 shares have a total value of $51,873.

Discovering Zevra Therapeutics: A Closer Look

A Deep Dive into Zevra Therapeutics's Financials

Revenue Growth: Zevra Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 77.54%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 94.76% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Zevra Therapeutics's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 0.62.

Debt Management: Zevra Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Check Out The Full List Of Zevra Therapeutics's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.