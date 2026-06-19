Tamara A Favorito Expands Holdings With $51K Zevra Therapeutics Stock Options Acquisition

A notable acquisition unfolded on June 18, as Favorito, Director at Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA), reported the acquisition of stock options for 30,000 shares in an SEC filing.

As of Friday morning, Zevra Therapeutics shares are down by 0.01%, with a current price of $12.9. This implies that Favorito's 30,000 shares have a value of $51,873.

All You Need to Know About Zevra Therapeutics

Unraveling the Financial Story of Zevra Therapeutics

Revenue Growth: Zevra Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 77.54%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 94.76% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Zevra Therapeutics's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 0.62.

Debt Management: Zevra Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Zevra Therapeutics's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.