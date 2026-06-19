Director At Vertiv Holdings Acquires Company Stock Options Worth $58K

In a new SEC filing on June 18, it was unveiled that Mikkilineni, Director at Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT), acquired stock options for 3,076 shares.

The Friday morning market activity shows Vertiv Holdings shares up by 1.07%, trading at $336.6. This implies a total value of $58,505 for Mikkilineni's 3,076 shares.

Discovering Vertiv Holdings: A Closer Look

A Deep Dive into Vertiv Holdings's Financials

Revenue Growth: Vertiv Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 30.13%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 37.73% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Vertiv Holdings's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 1.02.

Debt Management: Vertiv Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.77. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Vertiv Holdings's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.