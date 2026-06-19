If You Invested $100 In Cisco Systems Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.13%. Currently, Cisco Systems has a market capitalization of $471.40 billion.

Buying $100 In CSCO: If an investor had bought $100 of CSCO stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $416.23 today based on a price of $119.60 for CSCO at the time of writing.

Cisco Systems’s Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.