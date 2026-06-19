Here’s How Much You Would Have Made Owning Eli Lilly Stock In The Last 15 Years

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 12.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.4%. Currently, Eli Lilly has a market capitalization of $982.29 billion.

Buying $100 In LLY: If an investor had bought $100 of LLY stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,988.49 today based on a price of $1100.00 for LLY at the time of writing.

Eli Lilly’s Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.