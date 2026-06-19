Broadcom Background

When closely examining Broadcom, the following trends emerge:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Broadcom stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

When evaluating the debt-to-equity ratio, Broadcom is in the middle position among its top 4 peers.

The company maintains a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, suggesting a relatively balanced financial structure.

Key Takeaways

The PE, PB, and PS ratios for Broadcom indicate that it may be overvalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, its high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest strong financial performance relative to competitors. These metrics highlight Broadcom's profitability and growth potential within the industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.