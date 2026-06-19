Competitor Analysis: Evaluating Tesla And Competitors In Automobiles Industry

Tesla Background

By closely examining Tesla, we can identify the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Tesla against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Tesla has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Tesla, its high PE, PB, and PS ratios suggest that the stock is relatively expensive compared to its peers in the Automobiles industry. The low ROE indicates that Tesla's profitability is lower than its industry counterparts. However, the high EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth signify strong operational performance and growth potential for Tesla within the industry sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.