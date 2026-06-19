Transcript: Kroger Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Kroger (NYSE:KR) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/869476567

Summary

Kroger Co. reported a 1% increase in identical sales excluding fuel, led by strong performance in E-Commerce, Fresh, and its brands. E-Commerce sales grew by 19%, and the company's media business saw over 20% growth.

The company is focusing on cost savings to fund price investments, with savings from cost of goods sold 30% ahead of plan for the quarter. However, unexpected higher transportation costs posed a headwind.

Kroger reaffirmed its full-year guidance, expecting cost-saving initiatives to ramp up and enhance profitability, particularly in the second half of the year. The company aims to modernize operations, improve execution, and expand market share.

CEO Greg Forin highlighted the necessity to improve operational efficiency and consistency across stores, emphasizing the strategic focus on 'five Fs': Fresh, Fast, Friendly, Affordable, and E-Commerce.

Kroger's E-Commerce business, including media, turned profitable and is expected to continue contributing to margin expansion. The company is leveraging its data and loyalty programs to drive growth in this area.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning and welcome to the Kroger Co. First quarter 2026 earnings conference call. After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star 1 to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, please press star one again. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Rob Quast, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Rob Quast, Vice President, Investor Relations

Good morning. Thank you for joining us for Kroger's first quarter 2026 earnings call. I am joined today by Kroger's Chief Executive Officer Greg Forin and Chief Financial Officer David Kennerley. Before we begin, I want to remind you that today's discussions will include forward-looking statements. We want to caution you that such statements are predictions and actual events or results can differ materially. A detailed discussion of the many factors that we believe may have a material effect on our business on an ongoing basis is contained in our SEC filings.

The Kroger Company assumes no obligation to update that information. After our prepared remarks, we look forward to taking your questions. In order to cover a broad range of topics from as many of you as we can, we ask that you please limit yourself to one question. I will now turn the call over to Greg.

Rodney McMullen — Chairman And CEO

Thank you, Rob. And good morning everyone. I said it on day one and it's still true today. This is the best job in retail, full stop. I'm a believer in grocery, physical and digital. It's essential, it's resilient. People want fresh food. They want it close to home and they want it at a price that works for them. And supermarkets, done well, is a fantastic business. Now Kroger, we've got terrific assets. We're outperforming many traditional grocery competitors and we're proud of that.

But beating other grocers isn't the same as leading the industry. Customers today are shopping across more channels with more of their spend going outside of traditional grocery. But I don't see that as a problem. I see it as an opportunity. Right industry, right moment, right foundation. The runway in front of this business is significant. We have what we need now we need to execute. Over my first 100 days, I've been in the business every week in stores, manufacturing plants, distribution centers, and offices.

I've spent time with associates, customers, and suppliers and with many of you. And I've walked our competitors because you can't lead in this industry without understanding it from every angle. So let me give you my assessment. First, our operating costs have been growing faster than our sales. That's not sustainable and frankly, it's not acceptable. Taking costs out of this business is not optional. It's the starting point for everything else we want to do.

Second, the way we operate behind the stores needs to improve. We need to move faster, make decisions more quickly, and get more out of the assets and the talent we already have. Third, our execution in stores and online needs more consistency. When we operate well, we perform well. We attract households, grow sales, and deliver strong earnings. But when execution slips, we fall short of our potential. And today, the gap between our best stores and the rest of the fleet needs to improve.

And closing it is one of our biggest near-term opportunities. On top of that, we've not been opening enough stores. Competitors have continued to grow their footprint while we stepped back. Our existing footprint is one of our strongest assets. But standing still in store growth means standing still in market share. The good news is we've started to ramp our pipeline thoughtfully focused on the markets and formats that can generate the strongest returns.

And finally, we have opportunities to strengthen our price position and make it simpler. Customers are being more deliberate with their spending and at times, shopping us selectively. We're getting too many promotional trips and not enough of the full basket. Our ambition is clear, to be America's best grocer. We're going to lead with what we are. A great grocer focused on food. And we're going to win by doing it better than anyone else. To become America's best grocer, there are five things we need to get right.

Priorities that connect to every associate in every store every day. This is what we call the five Fs. Let's start with fresh. Fresh is the single biggest reason customers choose a grocer. If the produce isn't right, if the protein disappoints, if it doesn't last at home, we've lost them. We're raising our standards and measuring freshness the way customers experience it. Not just on our shelves, but in their homes. Fast. Customers are busy. When we're out of stock, when the checkout is slow, when the promotion is too complicated, that costs us trips.

Fast applies just as much online as it does in our stores. Quick trips in store, fast delivery at home, a perfect order on time every time for you. We have more data and more customer insight than just about anyone in this industry. We need to use it better. Personalization. Our customers actually feel in the offers they get and the experience they have in the trip itself. Friendly. Our associates are one of our biggest competitive advantages. And we're going to act like it.

Friendly is a hard metric. When we measure it and manage to it, it improves the customer experience. That starts with how we invest in our associates. Better training, simpler tools, and the support they need to do their best work. Affordable. And yes, I know it doesn't start with an F, but it belongs on the list. We have opportunities to sharpen our pricing and make value simpler for customers. Over time our promotions have gotten too complicated and our price position has not kept pace where it needed to.

Let me be clear on what this means. We do not need to be the lowest price retailer. We need to be more competitive, more consistent, and easier for customers to understand. When a customer is deciding where to shop, we want more of them choosing Kroger more often because the value is clear, the experience is great, and the trust is there. To do this, we do not need a one-time reset. Every dollar we invest in customer value, we earn through cost savings and efficiency.

That's the standard we're holding ourselves to. Over time we'll move towards simpler, more consistent everyday value. We will still be promotional. That is part of who we are, but sharper and easier for customers to understand. That requires discipline and here's where we're pushing to fund that. On cost of goods, we will press harder on supplier negotiations and lean further into direct sourcing on goods not for resale. We will remove complexity and waste in addition to buying better.

And we need to operate more efficiently. That means fewer organizational layers, smarter ways of working, standing up our Kroger Capability Centre, and applying AI across the business. Let me turn to E-Commerce and media. Two businesses that are increasingly central to how we win and how we grow. Starting with E-Commerce. Most of the growth in grocery today is happening online. That's where the customer is moving and that's where we have to lead.

Our Omnichannel customers spend nearly two and a half times more with us than our in-store only customers. The good news is that we have the right assets to do it. A strong store footprint, deep customer data, and a fresh offering that travels well into the digital basket. Now a strong E-Commerce business does something else. It powers our media business. Kroger Precision Marketing is a high margin business built on first-party data that very few retailers can match.

What sets us apart is the depth of our data. 95% of all transactions are tied to a loyalty card backed by over 20 years of history. That means we can measure actual purchase behavior, not just intent. And that's increasingly valuable to brands and advertisers. The fundamentals of this industry are moving in our direction. We operate the technology layer closest to the customer, giving us a distinct advantage in how we engage and monetize those relationships.

We have what we need. Now we go execute.

David Kennerley — Chief Financial Officer

Despite these top line pressures, pharmacy profit grew ahead of expectations. Food inflation came in at the low end of our expectations, down sequentially from the fourth quarter. Egg deflation was a meaningful headwind to identical sales without fuel representing 64 basis points of pressure. Our first quarter results reflect improving underlying volumes relative to the market, partially offset by pressure from lower inflation and pharmacy-related headwinds.

We look forward to sharing more specific long-term targets at our investor update this fall. Fuel results were better than anticipated this quarter reflecting favorable fuel margins driven by elevated volatility in global oil markets and strong volume performance relative to the industry. While our gallons were down slightly versus last year, our industry-leading fuel rewards program enabled us to outpace industry benchmarks by more than 400 basis points.

During the quarter, we expanded fuel reward promotions, helping customers save at the pump in an environment where value matters more than ever while driving incremental traffic to our stores. As a result, fuel reward redemptions were up 10% compared to last year. As noted earlier, we delivered a strong E-Commerce performance in the quarter. Growth was led by convenience orders delivered in under an hour which represented approximately 50% of our digital growth.

These investments not only strengthen the experience we deliver in our stores and online, they also improve productivity and support the long-term growth of our business. Now turning to capital allocation and financial strategy, Kroger generated strong adjusted free cash flow this quarter driven by our operating results. Free cash flow is important to our model, providing liquidity to our operations and allowing us to maintain a strong balance sheet.

With that, I will turn the call back to the operator to begin the question and answer session.

OPERATOR

John, your line is now open.

John Heinbockle (Equity Analyst)

Execution gap between really good stores and laggards. How do you think about closing that and how impactful would that be right to market share? And then lastly, do you have what's your thought on food volumes and what you know, what is an acceptable food volume performance for this business?

Greg Forin

So it makes a difference when you run a good store. Your comment on volumes. Maybe I could just get a little bit more color on what you were after there.

John Heinbockle (Equity Analyst)

Can take out pharmacy, you know, food volumes, units, right?

Greg Forin

Yeah. I think most conventional food retailers run negative. Right. And yeah, obviously you certainly don't want to be there.

John Heinbockle (Equity Analyst)

But at this stage, there's a meaningful break, and I'm encouraged by that. We refer to it as green shoots in the business.

David Kennerley — Chief Financial Officer

OPERATOR

Thank you for your question. Your next question comes from the line of Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Simeon Gutman (Equity Analyst)

Greg Forin

David Kennerley — Chief Financial Officer

One thing to add, Simeon, I think, you know, as you guys, and obviously, as Greg said, we'll provide more color in the fall. The thing that you guys should be thinking about is we've said it. We've got a very significant cost opportunity in the business to take cost out, and it's more than enough to be able to afford the price investments we need to make.

OPERATOR

Thank you for your question. Your next question comes from the line of Tom Palmer from JP Morgan. Your line is now open.

Tom Palmer (Equity Analyst)

Greg Forin

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Christina Katai from Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Christina Katai (Equity Analyst)

Greg Forin

There are literally opportunities at every single part of the business.

David Kennerley — Chief Financial Officer

OPERATOR

Thank you for your question. Your next question comes from the line of Michael Lasser from UBS. Your line is open.

Michael Lasser

Thank you so much.

Greg Forin

Michael, I remain incredibly encouraged by what I see as I get around the business. We've got the right format generally in the right locations with the right size, selling the right product. You know, people need to buy food. We've seen how important stores are in terms of E commerce. Is E commerce going to grow for sure so

Rodney McMullen — Chairman And CEO

And we've got opportunity to grow. There are parts of this country where we're not operating at the moment. So I feel good about that. David, you want to pick up the second part?

David Kennerley — Chief Financial Officer

OPERATOR

Thank you for your question. Your next question comes from the line of Leah Jordan from Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Leah Jordan (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

David Kennerley — Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, Leah, thanks for the question. I think a few things as we think about sort of Q2 and the year. I think as we reflect back on the plan that we built, the plan was always going to be more H2 weighted. I think that was the plan that we built for ourselves. As you know, we don't guide to specific quarters. And what I'd say is things are playing out broadly as we expected with the exception of the fuel inflation that Greg touched on in his script.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Edward Kelly from Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Edward Kelly (Equity Analyst)

Greg Forin

We'll know more and we'll share more when we get to October 20th. But it's sort of how I'm thinking about it. Anything you want to add to that, David?

David Kennerley — Chief Financial Officer

No. You know, maybe I don't know whether the price test we're running this and as you'd expect we're running and we're not going to divulge the details of that at this point in time for obvious reasons. But we'll share a bit more when we get to October 20th.

OPERATOR

Thank you for your question. Your next question comes from the line of Seth Sigman from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Seth Sigman (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning everyone. As you think about the guidance for this year, it sounds like the investments are going to ramp but the savings are also going to ramp. And previously you had targeted that $400 million of savings from e-commerce. Is there a bigger, maybe more inclusive number for savings that's built into this guidance now that you can quantify to give investors some confidence in your ability to drive all of that change? Thanks so much.

David Kennerley — Chief Financial Officer

The cost savings that we plan to realize through the balance of the year are more than sufficient for us to make the investments that we talked about. So I talked about OG&A likely to be an area of continued investment as we head through the year offset with improvements in gross margin. So in summary to your question, the savings are bigger than the investments and that's what gives us confidence in our ability to deliver the profit number for the year.

OPERATOR

Thank you for your question. Your next question comes from the line of Rupesh Parikh. Your line is now open.

Rupesh Parikh (Equity Analyst)

Good morning and thanks for taking my question. So on the pharmacy business, I was curious how you're thinking about the headwind related to the Inflation Reduction Act and the shift to generics for the balance of the year. I also want to see if you can provide any color on our quarter-to-date trends. Thank you.

David Kennerley — Chief Financial Officer

So I think we feel that the overall Kroger ecosystem is very well positioned to serve those customers. So I think yes, some headwinds on the top line for the pharmacy business. The industry is facing much of the same. We're winning share and feel good about how we're doing.

Greg Forin

I think that's exactly right, David. I think a little bit like we're seeing in the rest of the business, there's some good underlying foundational trends here that are coming through. As you said, we've picked up share, script counts are up. We're just rolling out delivery. So, you know, like we're seeing in grocery, units are better, dollar share is getting better. So we feel good about pharmacy.

OPERATOR

Thank you for your question. Your next question comes from the line of Scott Marks from Jefferies. Your line is open.

Scott Marks (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning all. Thanks so much for taking your questions. In the prepared remarks, you made some comments about the consumer under pressure between higher gas prices and some of the changes to SNAP programs. Wondering if you can just give us a little bit more detail around what you're seeing from the consumer, specifically across different income cohorts, and what you're seeing just in terms of purchasing behaviors and habits. Thanks so much.

David Kennerley — Chief Financial Officer

So, you know, SNAP is varied across the country. Petrol is more widespread right across the country. We would say that based on the share data that we're seeing and the positive results that we're getting out of that, we're doing okay. We're managing through this. And I'll go back to the comment I made previously. I think we're threading the needle nicely between delivering the right level of profit and the right level of price.

OPERATOR

Thank you for your question. Your last question comes from the line of Paul Lashway from Citi. Your line is open.

Paul Lashway (Equity Analyst)

Everyone. The franchise for Paul. You all mentioned that freight costs were higher than you initially expected. I was just wondering if you could share the magnitude of that impact in Q1 and the impact that had on E-Comm profitability, and then what have you contemplated for freight costs for the rest of the year and if you could share any of the offsets that you're working through there.

David Kennerley — Chief Financial Officer

We think we've got enough in the tank to be able to deal with it. Obviously, we hope, like everybody else does, that the news coming out of the negotiations between the US and Iran alleviates some of those pressures. But we're prepared to deal with it regardless of what the outcome is.

OPERATOR

We have reached the end of the Q and A session. This concludes today's call. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect.