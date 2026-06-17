Why La-Z-Boy Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

EPS for the quarter for La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter came in at $1.26, crushing the analyst estimate of 82 cents. The company posted a revenue of $570.34 million, surpassing the estimate of $569.23 million
La-Z-Boy shares jumped 19.6% to $41.94 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
Losers
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