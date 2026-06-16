Why High Tide Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 19%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

High Tide reported quarterly earnings of 1 cent per share, versus a year-ago loss of 3 cents per share. The company reported $130.731 million in sales, up from $96.939 million the same period last year.
High Tide shares jumped 19.1% to $2.68 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
Losers
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