Why High Tide Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 19%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

High Tide reported quarterly earnings of 1 cent per share, versus a year-ago loss of 3 cents per share. The company reported $130.731 million in sales, up from $96.939 million the same period last year.

High Tide shares jumped 19.1% to $2.68 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Losers

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