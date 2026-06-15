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Cathie Wood's Raises Wager On Ethereum-Hoarding Bitmine: Ark Buys Stock Of Tom Lee-Backed Company, Dumps Shares Of Sports Betting Giant
June 15, 2026 11:28 PM 5 min read

Cathie Wood Dumps Millions Worth Of Tesla, Palantir, Roku, AMD And More Even As TSLA Stock Pops On SpaceX Merger Buzz

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest executed significant trades on Monday, selling shares of major tech companies. These trades occurred during a broader market rally driven by geopolitical developments and investor optimism.

The Tesla Trade

The AMD Trade

AMD’s stock surged 6.98% on Monday, driven by a favorable market environment for semiconductor stocks. The rally was supported by a peace agreement between the U.S. and Iran, which boosted sentiment towards growth stocks and led to a rise in U.S. stock futures.

The Palantir Trade

Ark Invest sold 66,259 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PLTR) from its ARKK ETF, with the transaction valued at around $8.9 million, given the closing price of $134.71.

Palantir recently argued that rising enterprise AI costs were becoming a major concern, with executives at companies including Uber, ServiceNow and Snowflake reportedly raising questions about the expense of using advanced AI tools such as Anthropic's Claude.

The company positioned its software as a solution for managing AI spending across multiple models, while CEO Alex Karp said enterprises should focus on measuring value and controlling costs rather than relying on a single AI provider.

The TSMC Trade

Additionally, Ark Invest sold 6,904 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) from its ARKK ETF, totaling approximately $3 million based on the closing price of $441.40.

TSM’s stock climbed 4.12% as semiconductor stocks benefited from improved market sentiment following the U.S.-Iran peace agreement. The stock’s proximity to its 52-week high also attracted investor interest.

The Amazon Trade

ARKK, sold 46,783 shares of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday. The sale, valued at approximately $11.5 million, comes as Amazon shares experienced a 3.13% increase, closing at $246.02.

This rise was attributed to improved investor sentiment following a peace agreement between the U.S. and Iran, which alleviated concerns over global energy supply disruptions. Despite the uptick, Amazon’s stock remains in a consolidation phase, trading below its 20-day and 50-day moving averages.

The Figma Trade

The decline is linked to investor concerns over the software sector’s future demand as AI models advance. Additionally, Figma reported a substantial $142 million net loss in the first quarter, influenced by increased stock-based compensation.

The Bitmine Immersion Trade

The Roku Trade

Other Key Trades

  • Sold 534,967 shares of 10X Genomics Inc (TXG).
  • Sold 166,427 shares of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)
  • Sold 54,665 shares of Shopify Inc (SHOP) from ARKK.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Tesla stock has a Momentum score in the 41st percentile and a Value score in the 3rd percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: ChrisStock82 / Shutterstock

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