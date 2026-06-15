These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Lennar Following Q2 Earnings

Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) posted mixed second-quarter results, after the closing bell on Thursday.
Lennar reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.31 per share, which beat the Street consensus estimate of $1.25, according to Benzinga Pro data. Quarterly revenue came in at $7.94 billion, missing the analyst estimate of $8.02 billion.
"Our second quarter of fiscal year 2026 was defined by the same stubborn headwinds that have challenged the housing market for the past several years — persistently elevated mortgage rates, constrained affordability, and cautious consumer sentiment, exacerbated by geopolitical uncertainty, creating a resurgent inflation reading of 4.2% driven by higher energy prices," said Stuart Miller, CEO of Lennar.
Lennar shares rose 1.5% to trade at $91.63 on Monday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Lennar following earnings announcement.
- Evercore ISI Group analyst Stephen Kim maintained Lennar with an Underperform rating and raised the price target from $82 to $87.
- Wells Fargo analyst Sam Reid maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $90 to $85.
- Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained the stock with an Underweight rating and lowered the price target from $80 to $79.
Considering buying LEN stock? Here’s what analysts think:
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