These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Lennar Following Q2 Earnings

Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) posted mixed second-quarter results, after the closing bell on Thursday.

Lennar reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.31 per share, which beat the Street consensus estimate of $1.25, according to Benzinga Pro data. Quarterly revenue came in at $7.94 billion, missing the analyst estimate of $8.02 billion.

"Our second quarter of fiscal year 2026 was defined by the same stubborn headwinds that have challenged the housing market for the past several years — persistently elevated mortgage rates, constrained affordability, and cautious consumer sentiment, exacerbated by geopolitical uncertainty, creating a resurgent inflation reading of 4.2% driven by higher energy prices," said Stuart Miller, CEO of Lennar.

Lennar shares rose 1.5% to trade at $91.63 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Lennar following earnings announcement.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Stephen Kim maintained Lennar with an Underperform rating and raised the price target from $82 to $87.

Wells Fargo analyst Sam Reid maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $90 to $85.

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained the stock with an Underweight rating and lowered the price target from $80 to $79.

Considering buying LEN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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