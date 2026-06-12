Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Movers
June 12, 2026 10:09 AM 2 min read

Rezolve AI, Bakkt, Seagate And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 100 points on Friday.

Rezolve announced it will seek authority to repurchase up to $300 million of ordinary shares through an agreement with BTIG, a global financial services firm.

Rezolve AI shares jumped 11.9% to $2.83 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gins in today’s session.

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved