Rezolve AI, Bakkt, Seagate And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 100 points on Friday.

Rezolve announced it will seek authority to repurchase up to $300 million of ordinary shares through an agreement with BTIG, a global financial services firm.

Rezolve AI shares jumped 11.9% to $2.83 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gins in today’s session.

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