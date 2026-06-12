Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Monday, June 15.

Analysts expect the American Fork, Utah-based company to report a quarterly loss of 7 cents per share. That's narrower from 9 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Domo's quarterly revenue is $79.75 million. It reported $80.11 million last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On May 5, Domo named Ben Schein as chief AI and analytics officer.

Shares of Domo fell 1.8% to close at $2.96 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying DOMO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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