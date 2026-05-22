These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Ralph Lauren After Upbeat Q4 Results

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) on Thursday posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Adjusted earnings per share of $2.80 beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.54. Quarterly sales of $1.98 billion outpaced the Street view of $1.85 billion.

For fiscal 2027, Ralph Lauren expects revenue to grow at a mid-single-digit rate in constant currency on a comparable 52-week basis, with projected growth centered around 4% to 5%.

For the first quarter, the company expects revenue to rise at a mid- to high-single-digit rate in constant currency. Ralph Lauren sees operating margin expansion of roughly 80–120 basis points, primarily driven by gross margin improvement.

“For nearly 60 years, our brand has stood for optimism, quality, authenticity, and a life well lived,” said Ralph Lauren, Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer. “From the passion and pursuit of greatness at the Olympics — the world’s biggest stage in sports — to joyful traditions like Lunar New Year, we are bringing people together through timeless style that celebrates life’s meaningful moments.”

Ralph Lauren shares rose 1.2% to trade at $379.16 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Ralph Lauren following earnings announcement.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $430 to $439.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $400 to $415.

Considering buying RL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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