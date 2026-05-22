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An iPad with the Zoom logo
May 22, 2026 10:04 AM 3 min read

Zoom Upbeat Q1 Results, Joins Lionsgate Studios, Ross Stores And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 300 points on Friday.

Zoom reported revenue of $1.24 billion for the first quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. The company posted first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.42 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Zoom shares jumped 11.6% to $107.98 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Photo via Shutterstock

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