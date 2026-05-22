Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Estee Lauder Store Sign with cosmetic products in the background.
May 22, 2026 9:04 AM 3 min read

Why Estee Lauder Shares Are Trading Higher By 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) rose sharply in pre-market trading.

Estée Lauder and Puig have ended discussions about a potential business combination, closing the door on talks first confirmed in March.

Estee Lauder shares jumped 11.8% to $88.25 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Losers

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved