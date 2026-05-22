Why Estee Lauder Shares Are Trading Higher By 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) rose sharply in pre-market trading.

Estée Lauder and Puig have ended discussions about a potential business combination, closing the door on talks first confirmed in March.

Estee Lauder shares jumped 11.8% to $88.25 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Losers

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