Why Estee Lauder Shares Are Trading Higher By 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

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Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) rose sharply in pre-market trading.
Estée Lauder and Puig have ended discussions about a potential business combination, closing the door on talks first confirmed in March.
Estee Lauder shares jumped 11.8% to $88.25 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
Losers
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