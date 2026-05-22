Deckers Outdoor, UP Fintech And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 300 points on Friday.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) fell sharply in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter financial results for fiscal 2026.

Deckers posted fourth-quarter revenue of $1.12 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1,09 billion. The casual footwear and apparel company reported earnings of 96 cents per share for the quarter, beating analyst estimates of 83 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Deckers expects fiscal 2027 revenue of $5.86 billion to $5.91 billion versus estimates of $5.82 billion. The company anticipates full-year earnings of $7.30 to $7.45 per share versus estimates of $7.29 per share.

Deckers Outdoor shares dipped 3.3% to $99.21 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

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