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ARK Invest Logo On Smartphone And Desktop With Disruptive Innovation ETF Charts
May 21, 2026 11:02 PM 2 min read

Cathie Wood Doubles Down On Peter Thiel's Bullish, Ark Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Amid Spike

The Bullish Trade

The TSMC Trade

TSMC’s recent stock movement is attributed more to relative-strength positioning rather than any specific company catalyst. Investors continue to favor large-cap semiconductor names, even as broader market sentiment weakens.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate TSMC stock has a Momentum score in the 90th percentile and a Value score in the 26th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: PJ McDonnell on Shutterstock.com

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