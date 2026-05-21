Cathie Wood Doubles Down On Peter Thiel's Bullish, Ark Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Amid Spike

The Bullish Trade
The TSMC Trade
TSMC’s recent stock movement is attributed more to relative-strength positioning rather than any specific company catalyst. Investors continue to favor large-cap semiconductor names, even as broader market sentiment weakens.
Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate TSMC stock has a Momentum score in the 90th percentile and a Value score in the 26th percentile.
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
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