U.S. stocks were lower, with the Nasdaq Composite falling over 200 points on Thursday.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) rose sharply as the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Advance Auto Parts reported quarterly earnings of 77 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 45 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.614 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.579 billion.

Advance Auto Parts shares jumped 16.4% to $59.61 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

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