Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
key stock movers
May 21, 2026 5:21 AM 3 min read

Why e.l.f. Beauty Shares Are Trading Higher By 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

e.l.f. Beauty reported quarterly earnings of 32 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 29 cents, according to Benzinga Pro data. Quarterly revenue came in at $449.29 million, which beat the Street estimate of $422.93 million and was a 35.07% increase from $332.645 million in the same period last year.

elf Beauty shares jumped 10% to $55.80 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Losers

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved