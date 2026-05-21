Why e.l.f. Beauty Shares Are Trading Higher By 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

e.l.f. Beauty reported quarterly earnings of 32 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 29 cents, according to Benzinga Pro data. Quarterly revenue came in at $449.29 million, which beat the Street estimate of $422.93 million and was a 35.07% increase from $332.645 million in the same period last year.

elf Beauty shares jumped 10% to $55.80 in pre-market trading.

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