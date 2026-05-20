Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Walmart Misses Nasdaq-100, LULU Slumps
May 20, 2026 9:46 AM 2 min read

Nasdaq Gains 100 Points; Target Earnings Top Views

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 100 points on Wednesday.

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.03% to 49,349.19 while the NASDAQ gained 0.39% to 25,971.51. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.17% to 7,366.18.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 0.7% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, consumer staples stocks fell by 0.9%.

Top Headline

Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) reported upbeat earnings for the first quarter and raised its FY2026 sales forecast.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.71 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.46 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $25.443 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $24.639 billion ar.

Equities Trading UP
           

Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 2.4% to $101.61 while gold traded down 0.2% at $4,500.70.

Silver traded up 0.9% to $75.815 on Wednesday, while copper rose 0.7% to $6.2475.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.5%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.5%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.2%, Germany's DAX rose 0.4%, while France's CAC 40 rose 0.5%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.23%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 0.57%, China's Shanghai Composite declining 0.18% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.16%

Economics

U.S. mortgage applications declined by 2.3% in the second week of May, following a 1.7% gain in the previous period.

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved