Nasdaq Gains 100 Points; Target Earnings Top Views

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 100 points on Wednesday.

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.03% to 49,349.19 while the NASDAQ gained 0.39% to 25,971.51. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.17% to 7,366.18.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 0.7% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, consumer staples stocks fell by 0.9%.

Top Headline

Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) reported upbeat earnings for the first quarter and raised its FY2026 sales forecast.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.71 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.46 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $25.443 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $24.639 billion ar.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 2.4% to $101.61 while gold traded down 0.2% at $4,500.70.

Silver traded up 0.9% to $75.815 on Wednesday, while copper rose 0.7% to $6.2475.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.5%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.5%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.2%, Germany's DAX rose 0.4%, while France's CAC 40 rose 0.5%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.23%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 0.57%, China's Shanghai Composite declining 0.18% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.16%

Economics

U.S. mortgage applications declined by 2.3% in the second week of May, following a 1.7% gain in the previous period.

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