Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp TJX Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, May 20.

Analysts expect the Framingham, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.00 per share, up from 92 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for TJX's quarterly revenue is $14.01 billion. It reported $13.11 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 30, TJX announced a 13% increase in common stock dividend.

Shares of TJX gained 0.3% to close at $150.68 on Tuesday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying TJX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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