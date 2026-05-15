Bitdeer Technologies Analysts Increase Their Forecasts Following Q1 Results

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) posted mixed results for the first quarter on Thursday.

The company posted adjusted loss of 46 cents per share, versus market estimates of loss of 37 cents per share. The company's sales came in at $188.930 million, beating expectations of $187.271 million.

Bitdeer Technologies shares fell 11.4% to trade at $13.09 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Bitdeer Technologies following earnings announcement.

Needham analyst John Todaro maintained Bitdeer with a Buy and raised the price target from $18 to $19.

Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $18 to $25.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brett Knoblauch maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $11 to $15.

Considering buying BTDR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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