Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
analysts working
May 15, 2026 9:16 AM 2 min read

These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Applied Materials After Upbeat Q2 Results

Applied Materials reported second-quarter revenue of $7.91 billion, beating analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. The chip equipment manufacturer reported adjusted earnings of $2.86 per share for the quarter, beating analyst estimates of $2.66 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

"The rapid global build-out of AI computing infrastructure, combined with Applied's strong leadership positions in leading-edge logic, DRAM and advanced packaging, provides an exceptionally strong foundation for sustained, multi-year revenue and profit growth," said Gary Dickerson, president and CEO of Applied Materials.

Applied Materials expects third-quarter revenue of $8.95 billion, plus or minus $500 million, versus estimates of $8.09 billion. The company expects third-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.16 to $3.56 per share, versus estimates of $2.88 per share.

Applied Materials shares fell 1.7% to $432.96 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Applied Materials following earnings announcement.

Considering buying AMAT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved