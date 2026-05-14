Why POET Shares Are Surging After New AI Partnership Announcement

The partnership focuses on developing wafer-level photonic integration technologies for AI infrastructure.

POET Secures $50 Million Initial Order

Lumilens placed an initial $50 million purchase order with POET for Electrical-Optical Interposer (EOI)-based engines. The companies said the partnership could generate cumulative purchases of more than $500 million over five years.

The collaboration centers on the EOI platform for wafer-level optical engine production and optical chipsets.

The platform aims to improve AI network performance, scalability, and manufacturing efficiency through advanced production technologies.

POET and Lumilens said the platform supports higher performance and density for AI and data center architectures. The platform also enables active-alignment-free, high-volume manufacturing.

Equity Agreement And Product Roadmap

As part of the deal, POET granted Lumilens a warrant to purchase up to 22.92 million common shares at an exercise price of $8.25 per share over nine years.

The warrant is immediately exercisable for 2.29 million shares, with additional shares vesting based on future purchase commitments.

The companies plan a multi-year platform rollout covering 800G and 1.6T pluggable transceivers. The roadmap also includes Near-Package Optics (NPO) and Co-Packaged Optics (CPO).

The companies expect to deliver engineering samples in late 2026 and ramp production in 2027.

Management Commentary

Lumilens CEO and Founder Ankur Singla said the partnership combines Lumilens' optical manufacturing capabilities with POET's wafer-level photonic integration technology to address AI infrastructure performance and cost requirements.

Chairman and CEO Dr. Suresh Venkatesan said, “This new EOI platform will allow us to jointly bring semiconductor-style manufacturing discipline to optical engines — delivering precision, scalability, and cost structure advantages that are essential for AI infrastructure at scale.”

Technical Outlook: Momentum And Key Chart Levels

POET Technologies has shown impressive momentum, with a 12-month performance increase of 220.04%.

The stock trades well above its 20-day SMA of $9.93, signaling strong upward momentum.

The MACD is above its signal line, suggesting that downside pressure is easing and momentum is improving, which aligns with the recent price action.

POET Earnings Preview

Investors are looking ahead to the next earnings report on May 26, 2026.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 5 cents (Down from 8 cents YoY)

: Loss of 5 cents (Down from 8 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $0.35 million (Up from $0.17 million YoY)

POET Price Action: POET Technologies shares were up 38.27% at $19.87 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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