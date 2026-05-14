Why Cisco Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Cisco posted third-quarter revenue of $15.84 billion, beating analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. The networking equipment company reported adjusted earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, beating analyst estimates of $1.03 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Cisco shares jumped 17.3% to $119.44 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Losers

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