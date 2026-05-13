Why Nextpower Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Nextpower reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share, which beat the Street estimate of 92 cents, according to Benzinga Pro data. Quarterly revenue came in at $881 million, which exceeded the consensus estimate of $827 million.
Nextpower shares jumped 12.5% to $141.00 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
Losers
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.