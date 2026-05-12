U.S. workers are spending too much time on their screens and it’s hurting productivity, according to VSP Vision Care and Workplace Intelligence.

The figure is up from 97 hours last year and 96.1 hours the year before, the companies said.

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Meanwhile, screen time for non-desk workers, including teachers, construction workers and medical staff, is not far behind at 87.6 hours a week.

About 71% of desk workers and 59% of non-desk workers reported screen-related visual discomfort, such as double vision or difficulty maintaining focus, as screen time rises, VSP Vision Care and Workplace Intelligence said.

A 100-person company loses nearly six months of work to leave due to eye-strain, VSP Vision Care and Workplace Intelligence said.

Workers experiencing visual discomfort from excessive screen time said their productivity dropped 18.6% on average, amounting to 7.4 hours a week, or nearly one working day, the report said. These workers also reported taking 4.5 days off last year due to the strain.

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Despite the worrying numbers, only 34% of workers said their companies encouraged screen breaks, according to VSP Vision Care and Workplace Intelligence. Meanwhile, 32% said their companies provided education on reducing eye strain.

“Managing digital eye strain is a shared responsibility,” Workspace Intelligence Managing Partner Dan Schawbel said in a statement, adding that companies ought to strengthen their commitment to addressing the issue.

As companies search for ways to improve productivity and rethink digital work environments, some investors are also paying attention to emerging workplace technologies. One pre-IPO company behind a popular immersive workspace platform says more than 1.5 million professionals now use its virtual office tools each week.

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