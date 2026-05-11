Major U.S. indices closed Monday higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.19% to 49,704.47, the S&P 500 advancing 0.19% to 7,412.84 and the Nasdaq gaining 0.10% to 26,274.12.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power’s stock surged by 12.82%, closing at $3.52. The stock reached an intraday high of $3.64 and a low of $3.05, with a 52-week range between $4.58 and $0.69. In the after-hours trading, the stock shot up 6.91% to $3.76.

Plug also said hydrogen fuel margins improved by 54 percentage points year-over-year, while GenDrive service costs fell more than 30%, as the company continued targeting EBITDAS profitability by the fourth quarter of 2026.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile’s stock increased by 9.99%, ending the day at $82.55. The stock’s intraday range was between $84.94 and $75.90, with a 52-week high of $129.87 and a low of $22.47. In extended trading, the stock dropped 10.16% to $74.16.

AST SpaceMobile reported a first-quarter loss of $0.66 per share, wider than the expected $0.23 loss, while revenue of $14.74 million missed estimates of $37.63 million. The company said revenue was driven by gateway deliveries and U.S. government milestone payments, while operating expenses totaled $164.1 million.

AST SpaceMobile ended the quarter with approximately $3.5 billion in cash and said BlueBird 8, 9 and 10 satellites are scheduled for launch in mid-June, with additional satellites already in advanced production stages.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT)

Quantum Computing’s stock rose by 6.04%, closing at $10.18. The stock hit an intraday high of $10.32 and a low of $9.33, with a 52-week range of $25.84 to $6.18. In the after-hours trading, the stock shot up 15.9% to $11.80.

Quantum Computing reported a first-quarter loss of $0.02 per share, narrower than the expected $0.05 loss, while revenue surged to $3.69 million from $39,000 a year earlier, beating estimates. The increase was primarily driven by the acquisitions of LSI and NuCrypt earlier this year.

The company said it continued advancing photonics-based quantum and AI technologies targeting high-performance computing, cybersecurity, aerospace and defense markets.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Rigetti’s stock climbed 8.29%, closing at $20.51. The stock’s intraday high was $20.85, with a low of $18.33, and a 52-week range between $58.15 and $9.85.

Rigetti Computing reported a first-quarter loss of $0.04 per share, matching analyst estimates, while revenue of $4.4 million beat expectations of $3.97 million. The company posted a non-GAAP net loss of $14.7 million for the quarter.

Rigetti Computing reported a first-quarter loss of $0.04 per share, matching analyst estimates, while revenue of $4.4 million beat expectations of $3.97 million. The company posted a non-GAAP net loss of $14.7 million for the quarter.

Rigetti also said its 108-qubit Cepheus-1-108Q system became generally available across multiple quantum cloud platforms, including Amazon Braket and Microsoft Azure Quantum, as it continued expanding its modular quantum computing platform.

GameStop’s stock fell by 4.57%, closing at $23.17. The stock’s intraday range was between $24.37 and $23.10, with a 52-week high of $35.81 and a low of $19.93. In the after-hours trading, the stock fell 5.05% to $22.

The stock initially surged following cryptic posts by Roaring Kitty, but gains were short-lived. The posts included a meme coin on the Solana blockchain and were quickly deleted.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that Quantum Computing stock has a Momentum in the 14th percentile.

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