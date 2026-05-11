Major U.S. indices closed Monday higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.19% to 49,704.47, the S&P 500 advancing 0.19% to 7,412.84 and the Nasdaq gaining 0.10% to 26,274.12.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day.
Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)
Plug Power’s stock surged by 12.82%, closing at $3.52. The stock reached an intraday high of $3.64 and a low of $3.05, with a 52-week range between $4.58 and $0.69. In the after-hours trading, the stock shot up 6.91% to $3.76.
Plug also said hydrogen fuel margins improved by 54 percentage points year-over-year, while GenDrive service costs fell more than 30%, as the company continued targeting EBITDAS profitability by the fourth quarter of 2026.
AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)
AST SpaceMobile’s stock increased by 9.99%, ending the day at $82.55. The stock’s intraday range was between $84.94 and $75.90, with a 52-week high of $129.87 and a low of $22.47. In extended trading, the stock dropped 10.16% to $74.16.
AST SpaceMobile reported a first-quarter loss of $0.66 per share, wider than the expected $0.23 loss, while revenue of $14.74 million missed estimates of $37.63 million. The company said revenue was driven by gateway deliveries and U.S. government milestone payments, while operating expenses totaled $164.1 million.
AST SpaceMobile ended the quarter with approximately $3.5 billion in cash and said BlueBird 8, 9 and 10 satellites are scheduled for launch in mid-June, with additional satellites already in advanced production stages.
Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT)
Quantum Computing’s stock rose by 6.04%, closing at $10.18. The stock hit an intraday high of $10.32 and a low of $9.33, with a 52-week range of $25.84 to $6.18. In the after-hours trading, the stock shot up 15.9% to $11.80.
Quantum Computing reported a first-quarter loss of $0.02 per share, narrower than the expected $0.05 loss, while revenue surged to $3.69 million from $39,000 a year earlier, beating estimates. The increase was primarily driven by the acquisitions of LSI and NuCrypt earlier this year.
The company said it continued advancing photonics-based quantum and AI technologies targeting high-performance computing, cybersecurity, aerospace and defense markets.
Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)
Rigetti’s stock climbed 8.29%, closing at $20.51. The stock’s intraday high was $20.85, with a low of $18.33, and a 52-week range between $58.15 and $9.85.
Rigetti Computing reported a first-quarter loss of $0.04 per share, matching analyst estimates, while revenue of $4.4 million beat expectations of $3.97 million. The company posted a non-GAAP net loss of $14.7 million for the quarter.
Rigetti Computing reported a first-quarter loss of $0.04 per share, matching analyst estimates, while revenue of $4.4 million beat expectations of $3.97 million. The company posted a non-GAAP net loss of $14.7 million for the quarter.
Rigetti also said its 108-qubit Cepheus-1-108Q system became generally available across multiple quantum cloud platforms, including Amazon Braket and Microsoft Azure Quantum, as it continued expanding its modular quantum computing platform.
GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)
GameStop’s stock fell by 4.57%, closing at $23.17. The stock’s intraday range was between $24.37 and $23.10, with a 52-week high of $35.81 and a low of $19.93. In the after-hours trading, the stock fell 5.05% to $22.
The stock initially surged following cryptic posts by Roaring Kitty, but gains were short-lived. The posts included a meme coin on the Solana blockchain and were quickly deleted.
Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that Quantum Computing stock has a Momentum in the 14th percentile.
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This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal
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