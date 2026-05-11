These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Fidelity National Info After Q1 Results

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) reported upbeat earnings for the first quarter on Friday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.29 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $3.295 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.277 billion.

Fidelity National Info said it sees second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.45-$1.49 and sales of $3.375 billion-$3.395 billion.

“We delivered a strong start to 2026, with disciplined execution driving margin expansion and robust cash flow generation,” said FIS CEO and President Stephanie Ferris. “The market is strong, banks are investing, and the innovation that is redefining financial services runs through FIS. As evidenced by our recent announcements and partnerships, we are positioning ourselves at the forefront of this new era of modern banking.”

Fidelity National Info shares fell 2.7% to trade at $42.30 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Oshkosh following earnings announcement.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Ramsey El-Assal maintained Fidelity National Info with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $62 to $55.

RBC Capital analyst Daniel R. Perlin maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $69 to $57.

Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $65 to $57.

Considering buying FIS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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