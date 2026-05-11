Liquidia, Beazer Homes, Circle Internet Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were mostly higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 0.3% on Monday.

Shares of Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA) rose sharply as the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Liquidia reported quarterly earnings of 52 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 41 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $132.865 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $116.675 million.

Liquidia shares jumped 15.7% to $49.08 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

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