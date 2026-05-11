Dow Edges Higher; Mosaic Shares Fall After Q1 Results

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 0.1% on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.11% to 49,661.54 while the NASDAQ gained 0.17% to 26,292.83. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.24% to 7,416.79.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares jumped by 1.8% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, communication services stocks fell by 1.5%.

Top Headline

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) shares fell around 2% on Monday after the company released earnings results for the first quarter.

The company posted adjusted EPS of 5 cents, missing market estimates of 24 cents per share. The company's sales came in at $2.998 billion beating expectations of $2.897 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 2% to $97.36 while gold traded up 0.3% at $4,742.50.

Silver traded up 6.9% to $86.355 on Monday, while copper rose 3.1% to $6.4875.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.3%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.4%, Germany's DAX fell 0.1%, while France's CAC 40 declined 0.9%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.47%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 0.05%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 1.08% and India's BSE Sensex falling 1.70%

Economics

U.S. existing home sales rose by 0.2% to an annualized rate of 4.02 million units in April.

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