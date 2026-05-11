As the U.S.-Iran war enters its 11th week with no clear end in sight, analysts warn that global markets will remain on high alert due to the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

“In simple terms though, as long as the Strait of Hormuz stays closed, markets remain on a knife-edge," Reid said.

Last week’s optimism about a potential Middle East peace deal ahead of President Donald Trump‘s visit to China has also been shattered, as per Chris Turner at ING. He further added that unless China exerts substantial behind-the-scenes pressure to secure a deal, the market will continue to factor in a stalemate, leading to “higher oil prices and a wave of global inflation.”

Trump Rejects Iran Peace Reply

On the other hand, Iran said that it would “never bow our heads before the enemy.”

Oil Markets Warned On Hormuz Risk

The Strait’s closure has already led to the largest-ever monthly gain in oil prices in March, according to the IEA’s April report. At the time of writing, Brent crude oil was trading 1.93% higher at $103.24 per barrel.

According to economist Peter Schiff, oil prices are unlikely to return to pre-Iran war levels soon amid continued tensions between Washington and Tehran

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



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