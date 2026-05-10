U.S. technology stocks are reportedly drawing renewed interest from investors, buoyed by a strong earnings season.

Tech Sector Offers Unparalleled Value, Says Morningstar

According to a CNBC report, Morningstar has identified this sector as offering unparalleled value, presenting a significant opportunity for investors.

U.S. tech stocks are regaining popularity following a strong earnings season. Morningstar analysis indicates the sector offers unprecedented value to investors, marking a significant opportunity.

Market discussions in 2024 and 2025 often highlighted concerns about a potential bubble in the U.S. equity market, driven by the “Magnificent Seven” stocks, which saw high valuations due to AI hype, according to the report. By October 2025, the S&P 500 Information Technology sector’s forward P/E ratio exceeded 30x, as per FactSet.

AI Stocks Now At Their Largest Discount Since 2019

However, consistently strong earnings have helped tech stocks align with their stock prices, reducing valuation multiples.

Michael Field, Morningstar’s chief equity strategist, noted that AI stocks are now at their largest discount since 2019, presenting a “fantastic entry point.”

Field emphasized that AI’s fundamentals remain strong, with semiconductor demand surpassing expectations and key drivers like data centers intact.

Despite skepticism from some analysts about sustaining high capital expenditures, tech remains a dominant theme in investor portfolios, according to J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

Growing Dominance Of Chip Stocks

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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