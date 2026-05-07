Major U.S. indices closed lower on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average declining 0.63% to 49,596.97, the S&P 500 slipping 0.38% to 7,337.11, and the Nasdaq losing 0.13% to end at 25,806.19.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

IREN Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)

IREN stock declined 6.77%, closing at $56.85. The shares reached an intraday high of $62.43 and a low of $55.41, with a 52-week range between $76.87 and $6.76. In the after-hours trading, IREN shot up 6.96% to $60.80.

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV)

CoreWeave dropped 6.62%, ending the day at $128.84. The stock fluctuated between $133.59 and $125.43, with a 52-week high of $187 and a low of $50.18. In extended trading, the stock declined 9.27% to $116.90.

CoreWeave reported first-quarter revenue of $2.08 billion, beating estimates and rising about 91% year-over-year, while revenue backlog climbed to $99.4 billion. The company also said it surpassed 1 gigawatt of active power capacity and is targeting more than 8 gigawatts by 2030.

However, CoreWeave posted an adjusted loss of $1.12 per share, wider than the expected $0.90 loss, as operating expenses reached $2.22 billion during the quarter.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare stock rose by 3.30%, closing at $256.79. The stock’s intraday high was $258.88, with a low of $248.62, while its 52-week range stood between $260 and $121.46. In the after-hours trading, the shares fell sharply by 18.92% to $208.20.

Cloudflare reported first-quarter revenue of $639.76 million and adjusted EPS of $0.25, both above estimates, with revenue rising 34% year-over-year. The company also generated $158.3 million in operating cash flow and raised its full-year 2026 revenue and earnings outlook.

However, shares fell after the company guided second-quarter revenue of $664 million–$665 million, roughly in line with expectations of the $665.34 million figure, and projected EPS of $0.27 per share, matching estimates but failing to exceed investor expectations.

Rocket Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab shares experienced a 7.17% decline, finishing at $78.58. The stock’s high and low were $84.79 and $77.93, respectively, with a 52-week high of $99.58 and a low of $20.23. In the after-hours session, the stock rose 4.34% to $81.99.

Rocket Lab guided second-quarter revenue of $225 million–$240 million, above analyst estimates, and said the first launch of its Neutron rocket remains on track for later this year, while also announcing new U.S. defense-related contracts.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI stock increased by 2.77%, closing at $9.63. The stock’s intraday high was $9.72, with a low of $9.11, and its 52-week range was between $22.17 and $5.83. The stock fell by 12.05% to $8.47 in extended trading.

SoundHound AI reported first-quarter revenue of $44.2 million, beating estimates and rising 52% year-over-year, but posted an adjusted loss of $0.06 per share, wider than the expected $0.04 loss. The company also reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $26.7 million and ended the quarter with $216 million in cash.

SoundHound reaffirmed its full-year 2026 revenue outlook of $225 million–$260 million and highlighted strong demand in its automotive and IoT AI business, alongside plans to acquire LivePerson and expand its agentic AI platform.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that IREN stock has a Momentum score in the 99th percentile and Value in the 12th percentile.

Photo: Zakharchuk / Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



