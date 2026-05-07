Johnson Controls Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Upbeat Q2 Results

Johnson Controls International Plc (NYSE:JCI) on Wednesday delivered upbeat fiscal second-quarter 2026 results.

The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $1.19, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.12. Quarterly revenue came in at $6.142 billion, topping the Street’s $6.076 billion forecast.

Johnson Controls raised its full-year outlook. CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck said the company now expects about 6% organic sales growth, roughly 50% operating leverage. Johnson Controls expects third-quarter adjusted EPS of ~$1.28, in line with the analyst estimate.

Johnson Controls shares fell 3% to trade at $138.78 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Johnson Controls following earnings announcement.

Considering buying JCI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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