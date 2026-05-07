Dow Dips 350 Points; US Foods Posts Downbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 100 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded down 0.71% to 49,556.77 while the NASDAQ fell 0.23% to 25,778.55. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.44% to 7,332.63.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 0.2% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, energy stocks fell by 1.6%.

Top Headline

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) posted downbeat first-quarter 2026 results.

The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 78 cents, missing the analyst consensus estimate of 81 cents. Quarterly sales of $9.610 billion (+2.8%) missed the Street view of $9.647 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.9% to $95.94 while gold traded up 0.5% at $4,717.70.

Silver traded up 3.3% to $79.835 on Thursday, while copper fell 0.3% to $6.1660.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 declined 1.10%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.24%. London's FTSE 100 fell 1.55%, Germany's DAX fell 1.02%, while France's CAC 40 declined 1.17%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 jumping 5.58%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 1.57% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.15%

Economics

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