Who Benefits As Meta Tests Stablecoin Payments For Creators

The program is currently available to a limited group of creators in Colombia and the Philippines.

But Meta is not stopping there. The Stablecoin payout program is expected to expand to more than 160 countries by the end of the year.

Before you miss this quiet but powerful update, let me explain why it could reshape the global financial landscape.

The Lesson Meta Learned From Its $182 Million Crypto Failure

To understand why this is a big deal, you need to understand where Meta came from.

In 2019, Meta, then called Facebook, announced Libra, a stablecoin backed by assets, big companies, and accessible to billions of Facebook users worldwide. Due to several reasons, this project eventually shut down in 2022.

So, this re-entry isn't new, and a lot of investors might be tempted to dismiss it. However, by taking a closer look at history, you would spot a huge difference between the move in 2019 and this current pivot.

With Libra, Meta tried to be the bank, issuing its currency, controlling the rails, and sitting at the center of global finance. That wasn't successful.

But this time, the company is simply relying on existing infrastructure and USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin issued by Circle(NYSE:CRCL) , with Stripe handling payments. Meta just flipped the whole switch.

The Numbers Every Investor Needs to See

Meta paid nearly $3 billion to creators across its platforms in 2025, which is the existing payment flow. Now imagine even a fraction of that moving through stablecoin rails instead of traditional banking systems.

If just 10% of the estimated $250 billion creator economy flows through stablecoins, that represents about $25 billion annually. By 2027, that figure could rise to $48 billion if the broader market expands as projected.

The long-term vision is not just creator payouts. It is peer-to-peer transfers, in-app shopping, tipping, and remittances running on blockchain rails with lightning-speed settlements.

This development accelerates the entire market, and the proof is visible as the global stablecoin market cap surged to a record $320 billion in April 2026.

For investors, this is a bet on the financial plumbing of the internet changing underneath traditional banking systems.

The winners may not only be crypto tokens themselves, but also the companies building wallets, payment infrastructure, settlement networks, and blockchain-based financial rails that could power the next generation of online commerce.

What This Means for Solana and Polygon

Two blockchains were chosen to carry Meta’s payment traffic: Solana and Polygon.

For Solana, this is a massive vote of confidence. Solana Foundation’s head of product, Catherine Gu, called Solana “the default place for internet-scale payments.”

Having Meta process real creator payouts on Solana gives that claim real-world validation, and transaction volume on Solana is about to go up meaningfully.

For Polygon, the significance is equally clear. Polygon Labs CEO Marc Boiron said the future of marketplace payouts is being built on blockchain infrastructure like Polygon.

Both networks just got a distribution channel with 3 billion potential users behind it. For investors watching layer-1 and layer-2 blockchain activity, this is a signal worth taking seriously.

Stripe’s Role in Meta’s Crypto Payments

Stripe’s CEO, Patrick Collison, joined Meta’s board in 2025. Stripe acquired Bridge, a stablecoin infrastructure company, for $1.1 billion. And now its Link platform is the backbone of Meta’s creator payment system.

This is the infrastructure layer of Web3 finance, quietly locking in the most important distribution partnerships in the world. Stripe is positioning itself as the payment rails of the internet economy, both traditional and crypto-native, with Meta as its biggest proof point yet.

For investors, this signals where serious institutional infrastructure money is flowing.

The Bottom Line

Stablecoins are no longer a crypto experiment. They are becoming the payment layer of the internet economy.

When a company with 3 billion users starts moving money through blockchain rails, the ripple effects touch every part of this market, from layer-1 blockchains to payment infrastructure to the broader digital asset ecosystem.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.