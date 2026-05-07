U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 150 points on Thursday.

Shares of Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) rose sharply after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and affirmed its FY26 sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates.

Albemarle reported quarterly earnings of $2.95 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.06 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.428 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.318 billion.

Albemarle shares jumped 9.8% to $211.57 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

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