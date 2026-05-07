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May 7, 2026 11:01 AM 3 min read

Albemarle Posts Upbeat Q1 Results, Joins Himax Technologies, Datadog And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 150 points on Thursday.

Shares of Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) rose sharply after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and affirmed its FY26 sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates.

Albemarle reported quarterly earnings of $2.95 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.06 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.428 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.318 billion.

Albemarle shares jumped 9.8% to $211.57 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Photo via Shutterstock

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