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May 7, 2026 5:04 AM 3 min read

Why Kulicke And Soffa Industries Shares Are Trading Higher By 19%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Kulicke & Soffa posted second-quarter adjusted EPS of 79 cents, beating market estimates of 67 cents. The company's sales came in at $242.621 million versus estimates of $230.000 million.

Kulicke And Soffa Industries shares jumped 19.3% to $111.90 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Losers

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