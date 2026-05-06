Arm, IonQ, AppLovin, Snap And Beyond Meat: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

U.S. stocks soared to new heights today. This surge was driven by impressive AI earnings and a significant drop in oil prices, as diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran showed promise.

For the day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.24% to close at 49,910.59, while the S&P 500 advanced 1.46% to 7,365.12 and the Nasdaq jumped 2.03% to 25,838.94.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM)

Arm Holdings’ stock rose by 13.63% to close at $237.30, reaching an intraday high of $239.50 and a low of $220.10. The stock’s 52-week range is between $100.02 and $239.50. In the after-hours trading, the stock slipped 6.4% to $222.12.

Arm Holdings reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.49 billion and EPS of $0.60, both beating estimates, with licensing revenue rising 29% year-over-year to $819 million and royalty revenue increasing 11% to $617 million.

The company said demand for its Arm AGI CPU data center chip exceeded expectations amid growing AI adoption, helping drive a third consecutive year of more than 20% revenue growth.

IonQ’s shares jumped 9.52% to $52.57, with a high of $53.48 and a low of $48.57. The stock’s 52-week range is $25.89 to $84.64. The shares fell 6.22% to $49.30 in extended trading.

The company raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $260 million–$270 million from $225 million–$245 million and guided second-quarter revenue of $65 million–$68 million, both ahead of analyst expectations.

AppLovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP)

AppLovin’s stock declined by 1.94% to $468.83, with an intraday high of $479.31 and a low of $452.52. The stock’s 52-week range is $292.90 to $745.61.

AppLovin reported first-quarter revenue of $1.84 billion and EPS of $3.56, both beating estimates, with revenue rising 59% year-over-year. The company also generated $1.30 billion in both operating and free cash flow and repurchased $1 billion worth of shares during the quarter.

For the second quarter, AppLovin forecast revenue of $1.92 billion–$1.95 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.62 billion–$1.65 billion, both above analyst expectations.

Snap’s stock remained unchanged at $6.11, with a high of $6.22 and a low of $6.01. The 52-week range is $3.81 to $10.41. The shares dropped sharply by 9.47% to $5.53 in the after-hours trading.

Snap reported a first-quarter loss of $0.05 per share, narrower than the expected $0.07 loss, while revenue of $1.529 billion narrowly topped estimates. Global monthly active users rose 5% year-over-year to 956 million, while daily active users increased 5% to 483 million.

The company also reported strong advertising trends, including a 226% increase in click-through rates for Sponsored Snaps and more than 30% growth in Dynamic Product Ads revenue, alongside an 87% rise in other revenue to $285 million.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat’s stock surged 13.28% to $1.04, with an intraday high of $1.05 and a low of $0.92. The 52-week range is $0.5 to $7.69. In extended traidng, the stock fell 13.93% to $0.90.

Beyond Meat reported a first-quarter loss of $0.10 per share, in line with estimates, while revenue of $58.21 million slightly beat expectations but declined from $68.73 million a year earlier.

The company saw weakness across most segments, including a 15.3% drop in U.S. retail revenue and a 29.7% decline in U.S. foodservice revenue, while guiding second-quarter revenue of $60 million–$65 million, below analyst expectations of $66.97 million.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Arm stock has a Momentum score in the 92nd percentile and Value in the 2nd percentile.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

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