Why Veeco Instruments Shares Are Trading Higher By 21%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Veeco Instruments reported quarterly earnings of 14 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 23 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $158.341 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $162.672 million.
Veeco Instruments shares jumped 21.1% to $60.00 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
Losers
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