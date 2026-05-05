Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
analysts working
May 5, 2026 2:19 PM 1 min read

Krystal Biotech Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Upbeat Q1 Results

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) reported upbeat earnings for the first quarter on Monday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.83 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.39 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $116.357 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $112.132 million.

Krystal Biotech shares fell 1% to trade at $284.01 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Krystal Biotech following earnings announcement.

  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Gavin Clark-Gartner maintained Krystal Biotech with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $295 to $300.
  • Citigroup analyst Yigal Nochomovitz maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $371 to $378.

Considering buying KRYS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved