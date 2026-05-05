Krystal Biotech Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Upbeat Q1 Results

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) reported upbeat earnings for the first quarter on Monday.
The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.83 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.39 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $116.357 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $112.132 million.
Krystal Biotech shares fell 1% to trade at $284.01 on Tuesday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Krystal Biotech following earnings announcement.
- Evercore ISI Group analyst Gavin Clark-Gartner maintained Krystal Biotech with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $295 to $300.
- Citigroup analyst Yigal Nochomovitz maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $371 to $378.
Considering buying KRYS stock? Here’s what analysts think:
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