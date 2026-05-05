Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Tyson Foods Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 300 points on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.68% to 49,275.18 while the NASDAQ rose 0.97% to 25,310.87. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.80% to 7,258.02.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Materials shares jumped by 1.8% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, real estate stocks fell by 0.2%.

Top Headline

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) reported upbeat earnings for the first quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 75 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 72 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $14.451 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $13.785 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 4.2% to $101.99 while gold traded up 1.3% at $4,592.20.

Silver traded up 0.9% to $74.115 on Tuesday, while copper rose 2.7% to $6.0060.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.6%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1.6%. London's FTSE 100 fell 1.5%, Germany's DAX gained 1.6%, while France's CAC 40 gained 0.9%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Tuesday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 0.76% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.33%

Economics

Sales of new single-family homes climbed 7.4% month-over-month to 682,000 in March, up from 635,000 in February.

The ISM services PMI fell to 53.6 in April from 54 in the previous month.

Job openings declined by 56,000 to 6.866 million in March.

The S&P Global composite PMI was revised lower to 51.7 in April versus a preliminary reading of 52.0.

Photo via Shutterstock