U.S. stocks fell Monday after an Iranian drone strike on a UAE oil facility sent Brent crude above $114 a barrel, increasing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike by March 2027.

The picture on the water remains murky. According to CNN, two U.S.-flagged vessels have successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz under U.S. military escort — but Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps has rejected that account as “baseless,” according to state media. The Pentagon earlier denied Iranian media reports that a U.S. ship had been struck by missiles.

By midday in New York, UAE authorities reported that an Iranian drone strike ignited a fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone — a strategic export hub bypassing Hormuz — while air defenses intercepted three missiles, with a fourth crashing into the sea.

Brent crude rallied 5.6% to $114.18 a barrel, while WTI climbed 3.2% to $105.17. Natural gas added 2.7% to $2.86 as traders priced in collateral disruption to LNG flows from the Gulf.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield ticked up to 4.46%, and the 5-year held near 4.12% as fed funds futures shifted to price in a nontrivial chance of a Fed rate hike by March 2027, with traders unwilling to chase duration amid a fresh oil-driven inflation impulse.

Across U.S. equity markets, losses were broad-based and skewed toward cyclicals.

Dow Drags As Tech And Travel Stocks Slip

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was the session’s worst performer, down 1.0% to near 49,015, dragged by its transportation and travel exposure.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% to roughly 7,192, while the Russell 2000 slid 0.9% to 2,786, as small caps suffered alongside the rate-sensitive industrial complex.

The Nasdaq 100 declined 0.7% to 27,522.

Monday’s Performance In Major US Indices

According to the Benzinga Pro platform:

Hormuz Shock Meets Amazon Bombshell

The biggest pain trade was in transportation. The Dow Transports were thumped by an Amazon press release detailing the broad rollout of “Amazon Logistics Plus” to third-party shippers, a competitive shock that hammered every major package carrier.

The damage radiated into airlines as the U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSE:JETS) slid 1.7%, also amid rising fuel prices.

An Unexpected Pocket Of Strength: Software

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) jumped 6% on the same crypto bid.

Monday’s Russell 1000 Top Gainers

Monday’s Russell 1000 Top Losers

Image: Shutterstock

