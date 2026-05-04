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May 4, 2026 9:40 AM 2 min read

Dow Falls Over 150 Points; Tyson Foods Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 150 points on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.36% to 49,321.96 while the NASDAQ slipped 0.02% to 25,109.76. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.09% to 7,223.30.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer discretionary shares jumped by 0.4% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, energy stocks fell by 1%.

Top Headline

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter on Monday.

The company posted adjusted EPS of 87 cents, beating market estimates of 78 cents. The company's sales came in at $13.653 billion versus expectations of $13.611 billion.

Equities Trading UP
           

Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.3% to $102.26 while gold traded down 1.3% at $4,584.50.

Silver traded down 2.7% to $74.375 on Monday, while copper fell 1.1% to $5.9160.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.4%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 1.6%. Germany's DAX fell 0.2%, while France's CAC 40 dipped 0.9%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Monday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 1.24% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.4%

Economics

U.S. light vehicle sales fell to an annual rate of 15.9 million units in April, from 16.3 million in the previous month.

Photo via Shutterstock

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