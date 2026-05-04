5 Stocks In The Spotlight Last Week: Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In

U.S. stocks settled mixed on Friday, with the S&P 500 settling at a fresh record high level during the session.

The Dow Jones closed lower by around 153 points to 49,499.27 on Friday. The S&P 500 rose 0.29% to 7,230.12, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.89% at 25,114.44 during Friday’s session.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Analyst: Asiya Merchant

Analyst: Matt Bryson

Analyst: William Stein

Analyst: Aaron Rakers

Analyst: Cody Acree

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