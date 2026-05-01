These Analysts Raise Their Forecasts On T. Rowe Price Following Strong Q1 Earnings

T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter on Thursday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $2.52 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.35 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.857 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.858 billion.

T. Rowe Price shares rose 0.6% to trade at $103.50 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on T. Rowe Price following earnings announcement.

Considering buying TROW stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock